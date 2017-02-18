Oshigiri pulls out of World Allround Speed Skating Championships with groin injury

Misaki Oshigiri will miss next month’s World Allround Speed Skating Championships in Norway because of a groin injury, the Japan Skating Federation said Saturday.

Nana Takagi will take Oshigiri’s place on the Japan women’s squad for the March 4-5 championships in Hamar.

Oshigiri hurt her groin during practice last summer, but had continued racing while carrying the injury.

However, the federation decided that the burden of competing in as many as four races over two days would have been too much for the 24-year-old.