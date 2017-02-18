Onozuka falls short of third consecutive halfpipe title

Ayana Onozuka missed out on her third consecutive overall halfpipe title after placing third in a freestyle skiing World Cup meet on Saturday.

Onozuna scored 84.00 points and finished behind Sochi Olympic silver-medalist Marie Martinod of France (91.60) and American Devin Logan (86.80).

Martinod clinched her third straight World Cup win and sixth of her career, securing the women’s overall title with one event remaining.

No Japanese were entered in the men’s event won by American Torin Yater-Wallace.

The World Cup competition at Phoenix Park Pipe was serving as a test event for next year’s Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.