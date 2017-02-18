Moguls maestro Kingsbury records 39th career triumph

Ikuma Horishima could only manage sixth place as Canadian star Mikael Kingsbury posted an all-time record 39th freestyle career win in the men’s moguls at a World Cup event on Saturday.

Horishima was Japan’s best finisher in the men’s event after advancing to the second six-man final, but he could not overcome Kingsbury, who scored 89.99 points for his sixth win of the season.

Kingsbury’s fellow Canadian Philippe Marquis was second and Frenchman Benjamin Cavet was third at the Lake Tazawa Ski Area.

Motoki Shikata, who advanced to the first 16-man final, placed eighth and Daichi Hara was 15th. The other Japanese skiers went out in the preliminary round.

Junko Hoshino was 17th in the women’s event, with Australian Brittany Cox claiming victory with 78.57 points for her sixth win of the season and career.