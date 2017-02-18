Asian Winter Games ready to get underway in Sapporo

With the Winter Olympics just a year and a short distance away, the Asian Winter Games will be the ideal stage for the continent’s leading winter athletes to fine tune for Pyeongchang 2018.

The eighth Asian Winter Games will officially open Sunday in Sapporo and run through Feb. 26, with more than 2,000 athletes from 31 countries competing in five sports, 11 disciplines and 64 events.

Japan, South Korea, Kazakhstan and China have traditionally been the dominant countries at the games, but with Pyeongchang in 2018 and Beijing in 2022 hosting the next two Winter Olympics, athletes in the region are making a major push to be more competitive in global terms.

“China is expecting to introduce 300 million people to winter sports during this period, so the next few years are pivotal in establishing a vast, new winter sports scene outside of the traditional markets of North America and Europe,” Olympic Council of Asia President Sheikh Ahmad Al Fahad Al Sabah said.

The Sapporo Games will also feature athletes from Australia and New Zealand competing, bringing an Oceania element to event.

At the request of the Australian Olympic Committee, the Olympic Council of Asia and the Sapporo 2017 organizing committee agreed to allow athletes from the two countries to take part as guest athletes in individual sports only.

They won’t be eligible to win medals, but will gain experience by competing against world-class winter sports athletes from the region and in the time zone that will be the same as the Olympics.

“Their participation will add value to the games and further expand the footprint of Asia,” Sheikh Ahmad said.

South Korea, the next Olympic host, will have 142 athletes taking part and has set an ambitious goal of 15 gold medals and second place in the medals standings.

Japan is targeting medals in several events, including ski jumping, speed skating and figure skating.