Hanyu 3rd after short program

Nathan Chen took first place Friday in the men’s short program at the Four Continents, a test event for the 2018 Winter Olympics, while Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada won the gold medal in ice dance.

The American champion opened with a quad lutz-triple toe loop combination at the Gangneung Ice Arena and added a quad flip and a triple axel for 103.12 points.

“That score is really incredible for me,” the 17-year-old Chen said. “It’s close to what I got at nationals, so it’s great to see it reaffirmed at an international event.”

Shoma Uno was second with 100.28 points after landing all his jumps cleanly, while Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu had 97.04 in third.

“I’m very happy with the way things went,” Chen added. “There were a few bobbles here and there, like in the ending position of the program. I think that one was a little funny actually, but it’s something that I’ll work on for worlds.”

Uno, the bronze medalist behind Hanyu and Chen at the Grand Prix Final says he needs to work harder.

“I’m happy with my jumps, but I don’t think I was giving enough energy to the other elements,” Uno was quoted as saying by the ISU website. “The jumps weren’t exactly fantastic either. I had problems with the short program the whole season, so I’m relieved about how it went today.”

Hanyu opened with a quad loop, but could only manage a double salchow instead of a planned quad salchow as part of a combination jump that included a triple toe loop.

“I’m sorry about the jump. The quad loop has been consistent in practice and I felt that the expression was good and I was able to connect with the audience,” Hanyu told the ISU website. “I think if I had landed the salchow, I would have had even more expression. I want to use this feeling towards the free skating and I want to skate stronger”

Jin Boyang of China was fourth with 91.33 points

Patrick Chan of Canada fell on his opening quad toe loop and stumbled on the landing of a triple toe loop to finish in fifth place with 88.46 points.

Virtue and Moir, first after the short dance, scored 117.20 points in the free dance for an accumulated 196.95 points overall to capture their third Four Continents title.

Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani of the Unites States earned the silver medal with 191.85 points, and teammates Madison Chock and Evan Bates claimed bronze with 185.58.

The women’s and pairs free skate was scheduled for Saturday.