Oakley joins new 3-on-3 league as player-coach

Charles Oakley, the former NBA star arrested and ejected from Madison Square Garden last week, was named Friday as a player-coach in a new 3-on-3 basketball league debuting in June.

Retired New York Knicks legend Oakley will join former NBA stars Chauncey Billups and Stephen Jackson on the Killer 3s of the Big3, which opens its eight-team inaugural season on June 24.

Oakley, 53, had a altercation with security Feb. 8 when the Knicks hosted the Los Angeles Clippers and was arrested on three misdemeanor assault charges and another charge of trespassing, prompting a Garden ban from Knicks owner James Dolan.

Oakley’s ban from the famed arena was lifted by the Knicks last Tuesday, a day after NBA commissioner Adam Silver met with Oakley and Dolan.

“The players and coaches are our central focus at the BIG3,” said Big3 founder and actor-rap star Ice Cube. “Charles Oakley is an NBA legend who deserves and has earned respect and will get just that in our league.”

Oakley played 19 NBA seasons, including 10 seasons with New York, where he became a fan favorite.

“I couldn’t be happier to be a part of this league,” Oakley said. “Everyone seems to realize we are about to make history together as players. What an exciting opportunity to stand shoulder to shoulder with some of the best ever.”

The league, launched last month, has unveiled Rashard Lewis and Jason Williams leading the 3-Headed Monsters while Kenyon Martin and Al Harrington play for Trilogy. All teams will play half-court games in an eight-city regular season tour before the playoffs and finals are staged in August.

Retired NBA star Allen Iverson will also serve as a player-coach. Other coaches will include ex-NBA players Clyde Drexler, Gary Payton, George Gervin, Rick Barry and Rick Mahorn.