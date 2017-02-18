Gasol selected for NBPA post

Pau Gasol is the newest member of the National Basketball Players Association’s executive committee.

The six-time All-Star from Spain was elected on Friday, and starts his three-year term immediately. The San Antonio Spurs big man replaces Steve Blake, who also had a three-year term and is not currently in the NBA. Chris Paul is the president.

NBPA executive director Michele Roberts said Gasol’s addition is important because the number of international players in the league keeps rising.