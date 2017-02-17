Inter Milan teams up with SHIN9, Inc. to improve health longevity

Italian soccer club Inter Milan has agreed to finalize a partnership with SHIN9, Inc., which runs acupuncture and moxibustion (traditional Chinese medicine therapy) and osteopathic clinics in Japan, to jointly work to develop a health care program, the two organizations announced on Friday in Tokyo.

The Serie A team has rich knowledge and experience in developing players’ physicality while SHIN9 is a fast-growing company in Oriental medical care. The program, dubbed “Inter Academy Health,” plans to offer effective training methods, combining the specialized areas of Inter and SHIN9.

Ultimately, the program isn’t just intended for professional athletes, but for ordinary people and their daily health care.

SHIN9 president Eiichi Koizumi insisted that although Japan is known as one of the top countries in the world for life expectancy, “the health longevity” (longevity you can live without any assistance from someone else) isn’t necessarily elite, the program would focus on improving health longevity by five years.

“There’s about 11 years of a gap between the average life longevity and health longevity,” Koizumi said at a news conference in Tokyo. “That means, you live the final 11 years of your life unhealthy.”

Inter and SHIN9 also plan to establish the methods, develop certified trainers and open personal training gyms in Japan through the program.

“We are pleased to introduce some of the methods we have developed at Inter, and we are very proud,” Roberto Niccolai, head of sports science and youth performance for the 18-time Serie A league champions, said through an interpreter.

Koizumi also expected the program to make an impact in Japan in the health-care field, utilizing the brand of the global Italian soccer club, which Yuto Nagatomo plays for.

Inter also plans to introduce its methods of developing youth players, including injury prevention and rehabilitation, through the partnership.

Inter and SHIN9 will have an official announcement of their partnership at the end of this month in Milan. The details of the program will be revealed there.