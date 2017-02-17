Men’s giant slalom delayed after military plane clips camera cable

An incident involving a Swiss military airplane delayed the second run in the men’s giant slalom at the world ski championships on Friday.

A low-flying Swiss Air Force monoplane taking part in a formation training exercise struck the cable of a moving overhead television camera set to film racers on the lower section of the course.

Swiss broadcasters filmed the camera falling into the empty finish area, where skiers come to a stop after their run.

“The pilot hit the cable causing it to break and the camera fell into the finish area,” FIS spokeswoman Jenny Wiedeke said in a statement. “The police are going to investigate this further.”

The Swiss military team, made up of Pilatus PC-7 turbo trainers, was taking part in a second day of exercises over the course. The airplanes are scheduled to perform displays on Saturday and Sunday when big crowds are expected for the women’s and men’s slalom races.

Organizers announced to spectators that no one was injured. The pilot later landed safely at nearby Samedan, police said at a brief news conference.

The race was set to resume at 1:30 p.m. (12:30 GMT), instead of the scheduled 1 p.m. (12 GMT).

Some racers were delayed inspecting the course when chairlifts were stopped after the incident.

Racers still needed 30 minutes to examine the second run gate-setting.

Marcel Hirscher of Austria leads after the first run.