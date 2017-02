Natsumi Tsunoda, the 52-kg silver medalist at the Paris Grand Slam earlier this month, and 63-kg wrestler Miho Minei will miss this weekend’s European Judo Open due to injury, the All Japan Judo Federation said Friday.

Tsunoda and Minei were both hurt at the Paris meet. Tsunoda will be out for four weeks with a right knee injury while Minei was ordered to take complete rest for three weeks after suffering concussion.