Win a free copy of ‘Team Brian 300-Point Legend’

The Japan Times is offering several readers the chance to win a copy of the recently released Japanese book “Team Brian 300-Point Legend” about coach Brian Orser’s experiences teaching Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu and two-time world titlist Javier Fernandez.

Orser, a two-time Olympic silver medalist for Canada, discusses the challenges he faced in dealing with the different personalities of Hanyu and Fernandez, along with many other subjects in the book.

The 285-page tome was co-written by veteran skating journalist Yoshie Noguchi and two-time Olympian and coach Yutaka Higuchi and published by Kodansha.

The book covers the 2014-15 season, after Hanyu won the gold at the Sochi Games, and the 2015-16 campaign, when Hanyu became the first skater to break the 300-point barrier. It also discusses preparations for the current 2016-17 pre-Olympic campaign.

Several color photos are included showing Hanyu and Fernandez in competition and Orser’s interaction with them.

To enter the drawing for the books, please send an email with your name and address to: icetime@japantimes.co.jp with “Team Brian 300-Point Legend” entered in the subject line.

The contest is open to both domestic and overseas readers.