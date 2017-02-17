Butler carries Bulls to victory over Celtics

Jimmy Butler and Isaiah Thomas should have plenty to talk about when they see each other in New Orleans this weekend.

Butler made two free throws with 0.9 seconds left, sending the Chicago Bulls to a 104-103 victory over Thomas and the Boston Celtics on Thursday night.

Butler’s clutch foul shots capped a memorable duel with fellow All-Star Thomas in the NBA’s final game before the break. Butler and Thomas both finished with 29 points and seven assists.

Butler was touched on the right elbow by Marcus Smart on a turnaround jumper as the horn sounded, drawing a foul. Butler calmly patted his elbow and then walked toward the line while an incredulous Smart danced up the court in disbelief.

“He got a piece of the elbow,” Butler said. “People are going to say ‘Aw, he didn’t foul him,’ but he did. So at the end of the day they made the right call.”

Said Thomas: “That’s horrible when it costs you a game you should have won. That’s a bad call.”

After Butler’s free throws, Al Horford air-balled a baseline jumper on the Celtics’ last shot, giving Chicago (28-29) consecutive wins against Eastern Conference powers Toronto and Boston (37-20).

“I’m excited about these two wins over two very good teams,” coach Fred Hoiberg said. “Hopefully, we can build off of these coming back off the break.”

Bobby Portis had a season-high 19 points for the Bulls, who went 22-for-22 at the line. Robin Lopez had 15 points and eight rebounds, and Taj Gibson finished with 12 points and nine boards.

“It’s big for us. It’s going to propel us to the second half of the season, which our team really needs,” Portis said.

Thomas went 8-for-18 from the field in his 41st straight game with at least 20 points, breaking the team record set by John Havlicek during the 1971-72 season. He made two free throws with 1:30 left to make it 103-100, but he was blocked by Butler on a layup attempt and missed a jumper down the stretch.

Wizards 111, Pacers 98

In Indianapolis, Otto Porter Jr. made six 3-pointers, finished with 25 points and eight rebounds, and Washington won its fourth straight.

The Wizards made nine 3-pointers and led by as many as 19 points in the first half. The Pacers turned the ball over eight times in the first half, resulting in 15 points for Washington.

Markieff Morris scored 21 points and John Wall added 20 points and 12 assists for the Wizards.

Washington (34-21) is 18-5 since the beginning of January. The Wizards’ starters outscored Indiana’s 97-59.

Myles Turner finished with 17 points and nine rebounds for Indiana. Paul George scored 17 points, and Jeff Teague had six points, six rebounds and five assists for the Pacers (29-28).

Heat hire Battier

AP

Shane Battier is now a member of the Heat front office, assuming the newly created role of director of basketball development and analytics. The Heat announced the move Thursday, describing Battier’s new job as one where he will develop analytics to evaluate talent — including college players, free agents and members of the existing roster.

“My goal, as is the entire organization’s, is to bring another championship back to Miami,” Battier said.

Battier played 13 seasons in the NBA, the last three of those in Miami and helped the Heat win championships in 2012 and 2013. He and his family have continued to call South Florida home since then.