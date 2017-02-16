Emperor’s Cup final to be staged at Saitama Stadium

This season’s Emperor’s Cup final will be held at Saitama Stadium and there will be an increase in prize money for the winners, the Japan Football Association said on Thursday.

In a bid to improve the competition, prize money for the champions of the New Year’s Day clash will increase to ¥150 million, up ¥50 million from last season.

Also, in order to ease the fixture schedule, the first round of this season’s competition will start earlier than usual, with matches scheduled for April 22 and 23.

First- and second-division teams join the competition starting with the second round on June 21.

Last season, the Emperor’s Cup final was held in Suta, Osaka Prefecture.