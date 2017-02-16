Nishikori begins Argentina Open with win

Kei Nishikori opened his Argentina Open campaign with a win over local favorite Diego Schwartzman in the second round on Wednesday.

Nishikori, the top seed and world No. 5, dropped the first set but came roaring back to post a 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 win in a little over two hours and book his spot in the last eight in Buenos Aires.

“The (hot) conditions were tough and it really had the atmosphere of an away match,” said Nishikori.

“My opponent played well in the first set but I was able to return aggressively from the second set onwards.”

Nishikori will next face sixth-seeded Portuguese Joao Sousa, who beat Argentina’s Federico Delbonis 7-5, 6-3.

Nishikori is making his first appearance at the Argentina Open in five years. The 27-year-old is seeking his 12th career title here and first since winning the Memphis Open in February last year.