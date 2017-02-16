Blue Jackets trounce Maple Leafs

Joonas Korpisalo has been shuttled between Columbus and the Blue Jackets’ AHL affiliate in Cleveland quite a bit this season. Maybe now, coach John Tortorella will let him stick around.

The backup goalie made 31 saves, Nick Foligno and Boone Jenner had a goal each and the Blue Jackets beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 on Wednesday.

Columbus moved into a tie for second place with Pittsburgh in the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins visit on Friday night in what is likely to be a playoff atmosphere at Nationwide Arena.

Josh Anderson, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Matt Calvert also scored, and Alexander Wennberg, Zach Werenski and Seth Jones each had a pair of assists for the Blue Jackets.

“I thought the lines had more balance tonight right on through,” Tortorella said. “Every line contributed.”

Nazem Kadri scored both goals for Toronto, and Curtis McElhinney blocked 30 shots. It was a homecoming for McElhinney, who was waived by the Blue Jackets earlier this season after backing up Sergei Bobrovsky the past few years.

Josh Leivo assisted on both goals for the Maple Leafs, who squandered a chance to move ahead of Ottawa and Boston for second place in the Atlantic Division.

The Blue Jackets led 2-0 after the first period and took a 4-1 advantage into the third.

“Tough start,” Kadri said. “I think we dominated the second half of the game, but by then it was too late.”

Anderson started the scoring by poking in a rebound from the blue paint 4:30 into the game.

Panthers 6, Sharks 5 (OT)

In San Jose, Jonathan Huberdeau scored 1:38 into overtime after the Sharks’ Joe Pavelski netted two goals late in the third period to tie it, and Florida edged the hosts.

Nick Bjugstad and Aleksander Barkov each scored twice for the Panthers, who have won five of six games. Jussi Jokinen also scored.

Jaromir Jagr assisted on Barkov’s second goal for his 1,900th NHL point. Sharks’ fans gave him a nice ovation.

Blues 2, Red Wings 0

In Detroit, Carter Hutton made 25 saves for his second straight shutout, Ivan Barbashev scored 2:06 into the game and Jaden Schwartz had an empty-net goal in the final seconds, helping St. Louis blank the hosts.

The Blues have won a season-high five straight games, and coach Mike Yeo has won six of seven since replacing the fired Ken Hitchcock.

Flames 3, Flyers 1

In Calgary, Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and an assist, Brian Elliott made 33 stops and the Flames beat Philadelphia.

Setoguchi sent down

El Segundo California AP

The Los Angeles Kings have recalled top forward prospect Adrian Kempe and defenseman Paul LaDue from the AHL’s Ontario Reign.

The Kings made the moves Wednesday. They also sent right wing Devin Setoguchi to Ontario and traded defenseman Tom Gilbert to Washington this week.

Setoguchi has four goals and eight assists in 45 games for the Kings in limited minutes.

“I get to play some hockey. Last year I was overseas (in Switzerland) so this is obviously not what I wanted to start the year, it’s not ideal, but everyone in here in this dressing room is a professional hockey player and I’m no different,” Setoguchi was quoted as saying by lakingsinsider.com after taking the ice for the morning skate on Wednesday before the Reign host Iowa. “So I have to try and come here and do the best I possibly can. . . .”