Tiger in too much pain for news conference

Back spasms not only kept Tiger Woods from playing at Riviera, they forced him to withdraw from a news conference.

Woods, the unofficial host of the Genesis Open, pushed his news conference back until Wednesday and then canceled it. The tournament said in a statement that after getting daily treatment the last four days, Woods was advised by doctors to limit all activities.

Even talking?

“He flew out here and got to see one of his doctors,” Mark Steinberg, his agent at Excel Sports, said Wednesday. “Based on the work they did the last couple of days, they advised he just stay horizontal. It’s best to listen to the doctors. The ultimate goal is to get out and play.”

Woods has not played Riviera, his hometown event, since 2006. When California-based Hyundai Motor America signed on as title sponsor last year, it picked the Tiger Woods Foundation as the chief charitable beneficiary and the tournament host organization.

That assured Woods playing, and even when back spasms surfaced in Dubai two weeks ago and forced him to withdraw, he still flew to California on Saturday with hopes of taking part in various tournament activities. Instead, he has stayed in his hotel.

“The hope was the spasms would calm down,” Steinberg said. “And they haven’t.”