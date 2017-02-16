Westbrook bags yet another triple-double

Russell Westbrook closed out the first half in familiar fashion — with a triple-double and a win.

Westbrook scored 38 points and posted his 27th triple-double of the season to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the New York Knicks 116-105 on Wednesday night.

Westbrook moved into sole possession of third place for the most triple-doubles in a season, behind Oscar Robertson’s 41 in 1961-62 and Wilt Chamberlain’s 31 in 1967-68. The star guard had 14 rebounds and 12 assists in the 64th triple-double of his career.

“The respect is obvious, man,” Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony said. “It’s a mutual respect. Russell is like family to me. I love to see him out there doing what he is doing. I hope he can continue to do that throughout the rest of the season.”

Victor Oladipo scored 21 points and Jerami Grant added 13 for the Thunder, who snapped a two-game skid.

Westbrook enjoyed heading into the All-Star break on a good note.

“You want to have a good feeling, good taste in your mouth going into the break, and then make sure you come back ready to play,” he said.

Anthony had 30 points for New York. Derrick Rose scored 25 and Courtney Lee added 16.

The Knicks jumped out to a 16-2 lead and shot 73 percent in the first quarter to take a 39-27 lead. Anthony made his first seven shots and scored 19 points in the first quarter.

New York led by 17 in the second before the Thunder rallied and took a 62-60 lead at halftime. Westbrook had 19 points and 10 assists at the break.

Celtics 116, 76ers 108

In Boston, Isaiah Thomas scored 13 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter and the surging Celtics held on to beat Philadelphia.

Cavaliers 113, Pacers 104

In Cleveland, LeBron James scored 31 points, Kyrie Irving added 26, Kyle Korver made six 3-pointers and the Cavaliers beat Indiana to roll into the All-Star break with their seventh win in eight games.

Warriors 109, Kings 86

In Oakland, Klay Thompson scored 10 of his 35 points during a big third-quarter run.

Heat 117, Rockets 109

In Houston, Hassan Whiteside had 23 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks to help Miami beat the Rockets.

Bucks 129, Nets 125

In New York, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points in his final game before making his All-Star debut, Greg Monroe added 25 and Milwaukee sent Brooklyn to the break on a 14-game skid.

T-Wolves 112, Nuggets 99

In Denver, Andrew Wiggins delivered a 40-point performance and Karl-Anthony Towns added 24 points and 18 rebounds.

Suns 137, Lakers 101

In Phoenix, Eric Bledsoe had his third career triple-double, the first for a Suns player since November 2015.

Raptors 90, Hornets 85

In Toronto, Kyle Lowry scored 21 points and the Raptors overcame a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat Charlotte.

Spurs 107, Magic 79

In Orlando, LaMarcus Aldridge scored 23 points and Kawhi Leonard added 22 for San Antonio.

Pelicans 95, Grizzlies 91

In Memphis, Solomon Hill had a season-high 23 points and Anthony Davis added 18, including a key basket with 38.8 seconds left, for New Orleans.

Pistons 98, Mavericks 91

In Auburn Hills, Michigan, Reggie Jackson scored 22 points and Jon Leuer added 20 for the hosts.

Jazz 111, Trail Blazers 88

In Salt Lake City, Gordon Hayward scored 22 points and George Hill added 19 for Utah.

Clippers 99, Hawks 84

In Los Angeles, Blake Griffin scored 17 points and the Clippers beat Atlanta to head into the All-Star break on a four-game winning streak.