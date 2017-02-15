Takanashi nets fourth overall World Cup title but misses wins record

Sara Takanashi won her fourth overall ski jumping World Cup title on Wednesday, but fell short of tying Gregor Schlierenzauer’s all-time record of 53 victories.

In a test event for next year’s Pyeongchang Olympics, Takanashi finished second on 224.9 points behind compatriot Yuki Ito with 234.4 points.

Despite her runner-up finish, the result was good enough to hand the 20-year-old Takanashi her second straight overall crown with three meets left in the season.

Takanashi, who won her three previous events, led after the first round with a jump of 97.5 meters for 123.9 points, followed by Ito on 118.1 points.

But Ito overtook Takanashi on the second attempt, outscoring her 116.3 points to 101.0 points.