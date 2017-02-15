Runner-up Sara Takanashi (left) congratulates winner Yuki Ito after a World Cup ski jumping event in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Wednesday. | AP

Takanashi nets fourth overall World Cup title but misses wins record

Kyodo

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA – Sara Takanashi won her fourth overall ski jumping World Cup title on Wednesday, but fell short of tying Gregor Schlierenzauer’s all-time record of 53 victories.

In a test event for next year’s Pyeongchang Olympics, Takanashi finished second on 224.9 points behind compatriot Yuki Ito with 234.4 points.

Despite her runner-up finish, the result was good enough to hand the 20-year-old Takanashi her second straight overall crown with three meets left in the season.

Takanashi, who won her three previous events, led after the first round with a jump of 97.5 meters for 123.9 points, followed by Ito on 118.1 points.

But Ito overtook Takanashi on the second attempt, outscoring her 116.3 points to 101.0 points.

