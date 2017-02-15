Pens’ Crosby gets 999th career point

Evgeni Malkin scored and picked up an assist in his return from a lower-body injury, Sidney Crosby got his 999th career point with an assist and the Pittsburgh Penguins rolled by the Vancouver Canucks 4-0.

The quality Mike Sullivan appreciates the most in Malkin is the one that separates the Pittsburgh Penguins star from just about everyone else who happens to do what Malkin does for a living.

“He’s such a threat when he’s on the ice,” Sullivan said. “He’s one of the elite players in the league that has the ability to change the outcome.”

And do it with style. Malkin celebrated his return from injury with his 23rd goal of the season then added a beautiful feed that set up Phil Kessel’s third-period goal on Tuesday night.

Crosby earned the 999th point of his career with an assist on Jake Guentzel’s goal and Matt Cullen added his ninth of the season for Pittsburgh. Matt Murray stopped 29 shots for his third shutout of the season, and the Penguins remained unbeaten in regulation since the All-Star break (5-0-2).

Malkin missed seven games while recovering from an injury sustained during a victory over St. Louis on Jan. 24. He appeared ready to return last Saturday night in Arizona before Sullivan made Malkin a late scratch just to be sure.

Given another couple of days to rest, Malkin picked up right where he left off before getting hurt. He gave Pittsburgh the lead 5:51 into the second when he stood on the far post, stopped a pass from Olli Maatta with his right skate and tapped it into the net.

“I tried to score with my stick because sometimes (if it’s) off your skates, the coach makes a challenge,” Malkin said. “I know the puck was coming.”

Ducks 1, Wild 0

In St. Paul, Minnesota, John Gibson made 37 saves for his fourth shutout of the season, rookie Joseph Cramarossa scored his fourth goal and Anaheim blanked the Wild.

Devils 3, Avalanche 2

In Newark, New Jersey, Devils defenseman Andy Greene scored the go-ahead goal on a power play and Kyle Palmieri converted on an odd-man rush with Taylor Hall to lead the Devils over struggling Colorado.

Sabres 3, Senators 2

In Ottawa, Robin Lehner made 39 saves against his former team, and Matt Moulson and Justin Bailey scored in the third period to rally Buffalo past the Senators.

Jets 5, Stars 2

In Winnipeg, Patrik Laine got his third hat trick of the season, including the go-ahead goal with 5:07 left.

Oilers 5, Coyotes 2

In Edmonton, Leon Draisaitl and Oscar Klefbom each had a goal and two assists as the Oilers overcame a slow start to beat Arizona.

Canadiens hire Julien

Quebec City AFP-JIJI

The Montreal Canadiens named Claude Julien as the team’s new head coach on Tuesday following the dismissal of Michel Therrien.

Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin said Julien had been appointed to bring a “new energy, a new voice, a new direction” to the franchise.

“Claude Julien is an experienced and well respected coach with a good knowledge of the Montreal market,” Bergevin said in a statement.