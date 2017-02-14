Former Japan midfielder Ramos leaves hospital

Ex-Japan international Ruy Ramos was released from the hospital on Tuesday after suffering a stroke in December.

Ramos, 60, said on Dec. 30 he was diagnosed with a stroke and had been rehabilitating since then. The Brazilian-born former midfielder said on his official website Tuesday that he does not have a speech impediment and will continue his rehab work under the supervision of his physician.

“I can communicate clearly,” Ramos said. “I will decide when I can go back to work under the order of my doctors.”