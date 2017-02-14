Gut awaits surgery on left knee

Switzerland’s Lara Gut is to undergo surgery on her left knee in the coming days, the Swiss team announced Tuesday.

Gut, who won bronze in the super-G and was considered a top Swiss medal hope at the FIS Alpine Ski World Championships in St. Moritz, was airlifted to the hospital after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament and tearing the meniscus of her left knee during the warm-up for the slalom run of Friday’s alpine combined event.

The Swiss team said she will undergo an operation when the swollen state of her knee allows, with a decision on her return to the slopes dependent on her recovery.

In Gut’s absence, the Swiss team has rallied to top the medals table with six, including three golds for Luca Aerni (men’s combined), Beat Feuz (downhill) and Wendy Holdener (women’s combined).