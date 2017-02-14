Rangers edge Blue Jackets for sixth straight victory

Antti Raanta hadn’t made a start in more than six weeks, due an injury and the reliable play of starter Henrik Lundqvist. Raanta had to be on his game Monday night as the Columbus Blue Jackets outshot the New York Rangers.

Raanta stopped 30 shots — including some key saves in the final minute after the Blue Jackets pulled their goalie for a sixth skater and were swarming — to lead the Rangers to a 3-2 win.

“When (Lundqvist) is playing at that level, it’s tough to get games, but it was really fun to get (in) there and just play,” said Raanta, who was making just his third appearance since Dec. 29. “It’s been a long time when I played, and I just wanted to get that good feeling going again.”

Jimmy Vesey scored the go-ahead goal in the third period, and Dan Girardi and Kevin Hayes also scored for the Rangers, who won their sixth straight game and moved into a three-way tie for second place with Columbus and Pittsburgh in the tough Metropolitan Division.

New York was 0-for-5 on the power play, and Columbus was 0-for-4.

“We did what we have to do here,” Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said. “We found a way to win, and we had a few of their guys maybe not having their top game. And usually that’s the sign of a good team when you can win a game when you’re not really at your best as far as execution. It’s not a bad sign.”

Brandon Dubinsky and Nick Foligno scored for Columbus, and Sergei Bobrovsky finished with 20 saves.

Hayes put the Rangers up 2-1 after stripping the puck from David Savard and on a breakaway 4:49 into the third period.

Foligno knotted the score again with 8:07 left in regulation.

Vesey then got the game-winner less than two minutes later with a wrister from the bottom of the right circle.

Columbus coach John Tortorella said the Blue Jackets played well, but gave away what he called “free stuff” — including a short-handed goal by Girardi 12 seconds into the second period, and the breakaway by Hayes in the third.

Coyotes 5, Flames 0

In Calgary, Mike Smith stopped 36 shots for his 32nd career shutout, Christian Dvorak had two goals and an assist, and surging Arizona beat the Flames.

Martin Hanzal, Ryan White and Justin Martinook also scored for the Coyotes, who have points in four straight (3-0-1) and are 6-2-1 in their last nine.

Chad Johnson had 19 saves through two periods and was replaced by Brian Elliott to start the third with the Flames trailing 4-0. Elliott stopped eight of the nine shots he faced.

Dvorak got his third multi-point game in the last five to give the rookie five goals and seven points over that span. He had just 13 points in the first 45 games.