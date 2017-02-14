Giants release Cruz, Jennings

The New York Giants said goodbye to Victor Cruz after a seven-year storybook run during which he developed into one of the NFL’s most feared receivers and a fan favorite, helping the franchise to a Super Bowl title before being slowed by injuries.

The Giants announced the parting Monday as they released the 30-year-old Cruz and starting running back Rashad Jennings in moves that will save the team roughly $10 million in salary cap space.

The moves came about a month after the players helped the Giants get back into the playoffs for the first time since playing in the Super Bowl in 2012.

“Victor is one of the great stories of the National Football League,” general manager Jerry Reese said. “It has been amazing to see him grow from an undrafted free agent to a Pro Bowl player and one of our go-to guys during the Super Bowl XLVI run. He will always be one of the great Giants.”

Cruz has 303 catches for 4,549 yards and 25 touchdowns in his career. His receptions and yardage totals are 10th in Giants history, and his 25 touchdowns are 17th.

Jennings, who will turn 32 next month, joined the Giants as a free agent in 2014, after four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars and one with the Oakland Raiders. In three years, he played in 40 games and rushed for 2,095 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also had 94 receptions for 723 yards and two scores.

The Giants’ leading rusher this past season with 593 yards, Jennings’ career totals include 3,772 rushing yards and 25 scores.

“Rashad is a pro’s pro, on and off the field,” Reese said. “He came to work every day and did everything we asked him to do, and always worked extra to get better at his craft.”