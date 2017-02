The tall tales and colossal career of the late Andre the Giant will be told in an upcoming HBO documentary.

WWE, HBO Sports and the Bill Simmons Media Group will produce “Andre The Giant,” a documentary film examining the life and career of one of professional wrestling’s truly biggest stars.

Andre Rene Roussimoff, a native of France who died in 1993, was a popular touring attraction for years in wrestling and headlined the third WrestleMania in 1987 against Hulk Hogan.