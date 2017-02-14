UConn women win 100th straight game

Add 100 consecutive wins to the UConn Huskies’ long list of milestones.

Given the team’s glitzier numbers linked to national championships, 11 titles and counting, it may seem ho-hum with no added significance. Geno Auriemma’s squad already owns the longest winning streak in Division I college basketball history. UConn beat its own record of 90 consecutive wins earlier this season with little fanfare.

“I hope we can focus on the season and what’s coming up next and whatever’s in store for this team,” Auriemma said. “Let’s get it over with and move onto the next thing which is more important in the big scheme of things for these players anyway. This 100-win streak isn’t theirs but if they win a national championship that’s all theirs.

“That means a lot more if we’re able to do that down the road.”

Getting No. 100 was a little tougher than many of the previous 99, which UConn won by an average 38.7 points. Gabby Williams scored a career-high 26 points and Napheesa Collier added 18 to help the top-ranked Huskies beat No. 6 South Carolina 66-55 on Monday night in front of a sellout crowd of 10,167 that included past greats Sue Bird, Maya Moore, Tina Charles and Breanna Stewart, who helped the Huskies to the first 75 wins of this streak.

“They carried the torch across the finish line to 100, Auriemma said. “If it’s a relay, they took the last baton to 100. If we win a national championship it’s all theirs. I want to focus on trying to do that instead of worrying about the other stuff.”

The current group of Huskies (25-0) had to work for this win. South Carolina (21-3) used its stellar interior game of A’ja Wilson and Alaina Coates to take a 29-28 advantage late in the first half. The Huskies responded scoring the final seven points before the break. Collier and Williams had all of them, including a steal and layup by Collier with 3 seconds left that made it 35-29.