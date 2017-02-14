Spurs extend historic run to 20 seasons

Kawhi Leonard kept the faith Monday night.

Eventually, LaMarcus Aldridge came through, too.

Together, the new faces of the Spurs produced a familiar result — a 110-06 victory at Indiana for another milestone moment. With their 42nd victory, the Spurs extended their streak of consecutive winning seasons to a league-record 20.

“It was a heck of a competitive game,” San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said. “It was real physical and aggressive. I thought both teams played real well. I’m obviously thrilled with a win on the road. It could have gone either way.”

The Spurs have had a winning record every season since Tim Duncan was a rookie in 1997-98, this one coming after his retirement. Utah had set the record with 19 straight winning seasons from 1985-2004.

So, of course the Spurs did it their way.

They struggled early, gave away the lead in the fourth quarter after it looked like they might pull away and then had to grind it out with a 13-4 closing run after the Pacers retook a 97-94 lead with 4:08 left.

Leonard made 13 of 23 shots including two 3-pointers and finished with 32 points, six rebounds and four steals, including the one that sealed it. It was his fifth straight 30-point game.

Aldridge finished 7 of 22 from the field with 19 points.

Paul George scored 27 points and Myles Turner had 22 for Indiana, which has lost four straight — three on its home court.

Nuggets 132, Warriors 110

In Denver, Nikola Jokic got his second career triple-double as the Nuggets tied an NBA record with 24 3-pointers while shocking Golden State.

Denver tied the 3-point mark set by the Rockets in December against New Orleans. The Nuggets missed two 3-pointers in the final minute, and Jamal Murray passed up an uncontested 3 to dribble out the clock. They finished 24 of 40 from beyond the arc.

The Warriors were just 8 of 32 from long range, including 1 of 11 by Stephen Curry.

Jokic set career highs in rebounds (21) and assists (12) to go with 17 points, and rookie Juancho Hernangomez scored a season-high 27 points.

Wizards 120, Thunder 98

In Washington, Russell Westbrook sat down for good midway through the third quarter while Oklahoma City was in the midst of missing 24 consecutive shots as Bradley Beal and John Wall carried Washington to a stunningly lopsided victory.

Beal scored 22 points, making 6 of 7 3-point tries. Wall had 15 points and 14 assists.

Hawks 109, Blazers 104 (OT)

In Portland, Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 25 points, Dennis Schroder added 22 and Atlanta scored the final 12 points of overtime to beat the hosts.

Dwight Howard added 19 points and 16 rebounds for the Hawks, who won their fifth straight against the Blazers.

Celtics 111, Mavericks 98

In Dallas, Isaiah Thomas had 29 points and eight assists and backcourt mate Marcus Smart added 19 points against his hometown team.

Magic 116, Heat 107

In Miami, Evan Fournier scored 24 points, Elfrid Payton added 20 off the bench and Orlando topped the Heat to snap a four-game losing streak.

76ers 105, Hornets 99

In Charlotte, Dario Saric had 18 points and 11 boards off the bench, and Philadelphia defeated slumping Charlotte for its third straight win.

Grizzlies 112, Nets 103

In New York, Mike Conley scored 32 points, Marc Gasol had 19 points, nine rebounds and eight assists and Memphis beat hapless Brooklyn, which lost its 13th straight game and 15th in a row at home.

Bucks 102, Pistons 89

In Milwaukee, Greg Monroe had 25 points and 13 rebounds, Michael Beasley added 23 points and the Bucks downed Detroit.

Clippers 88, Jazz 72

In Salt Lake City, Blake Griffin had 26 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for Los Angeles.

Pelicans 110, Suns 108

In Phoenix, Anthony Davis scored six consecutive points, the last two on the go-ahead rebound basket with 40.3 seconds to play, and New Orleans escaped with a win over the Suns.