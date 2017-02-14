Jordan, Silver try to held end Knicks feud

Michael Jordan and NBA commissioner Adam Silver are helping repair the relationship between Charles Oakley and Madison Square Garden chairman James Dolan.

Oakley and Dolan met with Silver on Monday at NBA headquarters, with Jordan participating by phone, the league said in a statement.

Oakley was arrested last Wednesday following an altercation with MSG security while attending a Knicks game, and Dolan banned the former Knicks star from the arena two days later.

“It is beyond disheartening to see situations involving members of the NBA family like the one that occurred at Madison Square Garden this past week,” Silver said.

Jordan and Oakley were teammates in Chicago before Oakley was traded to New York, where he became a fan favorite with the Knicks from 1988-98.