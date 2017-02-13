Burnley earns draw against Chelsea

Premier League leader Chelsea dropped points for only the third time since September after getting pegged back by dogged Burnley in a 1-1 draw at a snowy Turf Moor on Sunday.

The result meant Chelsea extended its lead to 10 points over second-placed Tottenham, which lost 2-0 at Liverpool on Saturday, but this was one of the most uncomfortable games that Antonio Conte’s side has experienced for some time.

On the other end of the table, defending champion Leicester plunged closer to the relegation zone in its woeful title defense after losing 2-0 at Swansea.

It was a fifth straight league defeat for the stuttering champions and a 14th loss in 25 games this campaign. Leicester hasn’t scored in more than 10 hours of league play, stretching back to the final day of 2016.

Chelsea took control early in its match after Pedro Rodriguez finished off a rapid counterattack to put the Blues ahead in the seventh minute. But Burnley tied the score on Robbie Brady’s curling, 25-meter free-kick in the 24th.

Burnley had the better chances to win the game, with the team’s physical presence and threat on the counterattack causing Chelsea problems throughout.

Since losing 3-0 to Arsenal on Sept. 24, Chelsea has won all of its games except for a 2-0 loss to Tottenham on Jan. 4 and a 1-1 draw at Liverpool on Jan. 31.

Manchester City will go second and trim Chelsea’s lead to eight points if it beats Bournemouth on Monday.

This was always going to be a testing game for Chelsea, not least because of the conditions at the bitingly cold atmospheric Turf Moor. Burnley had won nine of its previous 10 games in all competitions at its ground, with its only home loss since early October coming against Man City.

And by the time they had recovered from a shaky opening 20 minutes, the hosts hurt Chelsea with their direct style and relentless work rate.

“We started very well . . . but maybe we cannot kill the game,” Conte said. “The second half became a physical game with the long ball. It’s not easy to play here.”

Liberty Stadium in south Wales, Leicester was undone by two well-taken goals by defenders Alfie Mawson and Martin Olsson in the first half.

Leicester improved in the second half but couldn’t end its goal drought in 2017.

“It’s hard to put it into words,” Leicester midfielder Danny Drinkwater said. “We need to get out of this, we need to keep on fighting.”