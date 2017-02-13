Knicks stun Spurs in last game of tumultuous homestand

Latrell Sprewell was back in the building and so were many other former Knicks.

Then the current team pulled out a defensive performance from its past.

Carmelo Anthony scored 25 points and New York salvaged the finale of a tumultuous five-game homestand by beating the San Antonio Spurs 94-90 on Sunday.

Two nights after yielding 131 points in a dismal defensive performance against Denver, the Knicks limited the Spurs to 36 percent shooting and didn’t let them reach 70 points until fewer than 8 minutes remained.

“That’s great to watch. That’s the right way to play basketball,” Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek said.

Sprewell returned for the first time since Dec. 29, 2004, sitting next to James Dolan two days after the Madison Square Garden chairman banned former player Charles Oakley from the building following his arrest for an altercation with security guards at a game Wednesday.

The former players, including Larry Johnson, Bernard King, Vin Baker, Kenny Walker and Herb Williams, visited the team along with Dolan in the locker room after the game.

First, the Knicks of today showed fans they can win with defensive grit, too.

“They want us to compete. I understand that,” Anthony said. “Win, lose or draw they want us to go out there and compete on a nightly basis and if we’d have lost this game today, this would have been a game where I can say we competed and the effort was there and everything was there.”

Anthony provided offense when the Knicks needed it while clinging to a two-point lead late. He made consecutive baskets to make it 92-86 with 33 seconds remaining.

Pistons 102, Raptors 101

In Toronto, Tobias Harris had 24 points off the bench, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 21, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 13.2 seconds left, and Detroit overcame a 16-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Raptors.

The Pistons’ Andre Drummond had 10 points and 18 rebounds for his 36th double-double of the season.

Timberwolves 117, Bulls 89

In Minneapolis, Andrew Wiggins scored 27 points and Karl-Anthony Towns added 22 to help the Timberwolves beat Chicago.

Ricky Rubio had 17 points, 11 assists and six rebounds and Minnesota shot 54 percent to help coach Tom Thibodeau sweep the season series against his former team. Gorgui Dieng added 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Kings 105, Pelicans 99

In Sacramento, DeMarcus Cousins had 28 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists for the Kings.

Sacramento assumed the lead late in the third quarter and never relinquished it in winning for the fourth time in five games.