Former All Blacks player Lauaki dies at 35

New Zealand rugby officials said Sunday that former All Blacks backrower Sione Lauaki has died of apparent kidney failure. He was 35.

The New Zealand and Waikato Rugby Unions confirmed the death of Tonga-born Lauaki, who played 17 tests for the All Blacks, including appearing at the 2007 World Cup, and 70 Super Rugby matches for the Waikato-based Chiefs. He also played in France for Bayonne and Clermont.

The cause of death was thought to be kidney failure. Lauaki’s career was cut short in 2012 when he was diagnosed with kidney and cardiovascular ailments which forced his retirement.

His international career was also impeded by off-field incidents, including two court appearances on assault charges which resulted in fines.

At the Brisbane Tens tournament in Australia, the Chiefs dedicated the remainder of their tournament to Lauaki. And the team’s captain, Liam Messam, was given permission to fly home immediately after their scheduled quarterfinal against the Queensland Reds on Sunday.

“There’s a number of guys who played a lot of footy with Wax,” Chiefs coach Dave Rennie said. “Liam Messam, in particular, is a great mate of his so it’s been a pretty upsetting morning. We gave Liam the opportunity not to play and head home straight away but he was determined to go out and put out a performance . ..”

Rennie said he hoped the Chiefs’ 33-5 win over the Panasonic Wild Knights of Japan on Sunday morning — their final pool match — had honored Lauaki in some small way.

“He was certainly highly-respected amongst his mates,” Rennie said. “It’s just terrible news.”