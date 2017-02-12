Anderson stops 33 shots in victory over Islanders

Ottawa Senators goaltender Craig Anderson was just glad to be back around his teammates and to pick up a win. That it was a shutout was icing on the cake.

Anderson made his first start in 69 days and turned aside 33 shots as the Senators beat the New York Islanders 3-0 on Saturday. Anderson left the club in early December to be with his wife, Nicholle, who is battling cancer, and returned to practice last week.

“It felt great. Got two points, got the win,” he said. “I think it was an exciting day for myself to get back in the net and just be there for the guys and feel that camaraderie.”

The shutout was the fourth of the season for Anderson in just 20 games and the eighth of the season for the Senators. Mike Condon has the other four. The win is the second straight for the Senators.

“I got a little luck and we got a little luck at the other end,” Anderson said. “It’s one of those nights where fate was in our favor.”

Mark Stone, Zack Smith and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored for the Senators (29-18-6), who now have six goals in their past two games after being outscored 10-0 in the two previous games.

Thomas Greiss made 21 saves for the Islanders (24-19-10) in his eighth start in the past nine games. It was just the second regulation loss for the Islanders in their past 12 games.

“You have games like that but give credit to their goaltender. We probably could have done a better job getting more pucks toward the net, but I think there’s a lot of things that we liked about our game,” Islanders forward Andrew Ladd said.

Stone opened the scoring at 4:10 of the first period.

After stealing the puck from Alan Quine in the Islanders’ zone, Stone fed Erik Karlsson, who missed the net with his shot. Stone followed up behind the net, collected the puck and banked a shot from behind the goal line off Greiss and in.

Smith gave the Senators a 2-0 lead at 4:35 of the second period. Kyle Turris sent Smith in alone and he moved the puck from his backhand to his forehand to beat Greiss.

A little less than three minutes later, Pageau put the Senators up 3-0 when he redirected a pass from Tom Pyatt past Greiss at 7:12.

“It was a great pass from Pyatt,” Paguea said. “In the defensive zone we wanted to cut off their play and break out on the attack and that’s what Pyatt did and then he put the puck right on my stick.”

Paguea also gave credit to Anderson.

“He’s been there for us since the beginning and he’s a competitor. He’s there every shift and he gave us the big saves when we needed them and we tried to make life easier for him out there,” Paguea said. “When your goaltender comes back after a long break, you want to go and be solid in front of him. I think the guys did that.”

Capitals 6, Ducks 4

In Washington, rookie Zach Sanford scored his first NHL goal to break a tie late in the third period and the Capitals beat Anaheim despite giving back a three-goal lead.

Nicklas Backstrom had a goal and two assists, and T.J. Oshie, Daniel Winnik and Marcus Johansson had a goal and an assist each for Washington.

Rangers 4, Avalanche 2

In New York, Henrik Lundqvist made 32 saves for his 400th career win and the Rangers earned their fifth consecutive victory.

Lundqvist is the 12th goaltender in NHL history with at least 400 wins and the first European-born goaltender to reach the mark.

Lundqvist also is the third goaltender to get 400 wins with one franchise. The others are Martin Brodeur (Devils) and Tony Esposito (Blackhawks).

Defenseman Kevin Klein had two goals and Rick Nash had the go-ahead score for the Rangers, who swept their season-long four-game homestand and have won eight of 10 overall.

Coyotes 4, Penguins 3 (OT)

In Glenale, Arizona, Connor Murphy’s first goal of the season came with 21.8 seconds left in overtime, giving the Coyotes a win over Pittsburgh.

Murphy’s winner came after the Penguins overcame a 3-1 deficit inside of 5½ minutes left to play in regulation. Josh Archibald’s short-handed goal at 14:38 made it 3-2, and Phil Kessel put in a deflected shot from Kris Letang with 14.2 seconds to play to force overtime.

Blue Jackets 2, Red Wings 1

In Columbus, Cam Atkinson scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 35 shots.

Boone Jenner also scored and Brandon Dubinsky had two assists for Columbus. Atkinson got his team-leading 27th goal of the season.

Thomas Vanek scored for the Red Wings, but Detroit dropped its third straight game and lost to the Blue Jackets for the second time in four days.

This was Detroit’s first game since owner Mike Ilitch died Friday. He was 87.

Bruins 4, Canucks 3

In Boston, David Pastrnak scored with two minutes left in the third period and the Bruins won their second straight game under interim coach Bruce Cassidy.

Cassidy took over earlier in the week when the team fired Claude Julien, who was in his 10th season. Boston also won in Cassidy’s debut.

Frank Vatrano had a goal and two assists, and Kevan Miller and Colin Miller each had a goal for the Bruins, who won for the fifth time in seven games.

Blackhawks 5, Oilers 1

In Edmonton, Richard Panik scored twice and set up another goal and Chicago beat the Oilers for its fifth straight win.

Patrick Kane had a goal and two assists and Trevor van Riemsdyk and Artem Anisimov also scored for the Blackhawks, who had lost three in a row before their recent run.

Patrick Maroon scored for Edmonton, which has lost four of five.

Flyers 2, Sharks 1 (OT)

In Philadelphia, Wayne Simmonds scored on a breakaway just over a minute into overtime and Michal Neuvirth made 23 saves.

Ivan Provorov scored in regulation for the Flyers. Patrick Marleau had the goal for Pacific Division-leading San Jose, which lost its fourth straight game and fifth in the last seven. Three of the Sharks’ losses during the losing skid have been after regulation.

Panthers 7, Predators 4

In Nashville, Nick Bjugstad and Vincent Trocheck scored 29 seconds apart in the second period, and Florida beat the Predators.

Jaromir Jagr also scored for the 1,899th point of his NHL career as the Panthers kicked off a five-game trip by scoring four goals in the second.

Trocheck finished with two goals and an assist, Jonathan Huberdeau added a goal and two assists and Jussi Jokinen had a goal and an assist to help Florida sweep the season series against Nashville.

Blues 4, Canadiens 2

In Montreal, Patrik Berglund scored three goals to lift St. Louis over the Canadiens for its fourth straight road win.

David Perron also scored for the Blues, who end a stretch of five consecutive away games on Wednesday in Detroit. St. Louis has won five of its last six games overall.

Stars 5, Hurricanes 2

In Dallas, Patrick Eaves scored two goals and the Stars beat Carolina.

His first goal was one of three in the first 6:11 against goalie Cam Ward. In the second period, Eaves scored his career-high 21st goal, his 11th on the power play this season.

Lightning 4, Jets 1

In Winnipeg, Brayden Point, Ondrej Palat and Victor Hedman each had a goal and an assist as Tampa Bay beat the Jets.

Brian Boyle also scored for the Lightning, who extended their points streak to four games (3-0-1). Ben Bishop made 32 saves in picking up his 14th win of the season for Tampa Bay.

Winnipeg defenseman Jacob Trouba scored his fifth goal of the season to end Bishop’s shutout attempt at 11:15 of the third period.

Sabres 3, Maple Leafs 1

In Toronto, Evander Kane scored twice, Jack Eichel had a career-high three assists and Buffalo handed the Maple Leafs their sixth loss in eight games.

Sam Reinhart also scored for the Sabres, and Robin Lehner made 43 saves.

Mitch Marner scored for Toronto, and Frederik Andersen allowed three goals on 23 shots.