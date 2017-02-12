Durant leads Warriors to victory in return to Oklahoma City

After a roller-coaster of emotions surrounding his return to Oklahoma City, Kevin Durant was glad to come out with a win and move on.

Durant scored 34 points while being booed throughout the night, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Thunder 130-114 in a chippy game on Saturday night.

It was Durant’s first game back since he left the Thunder after eight seasons in Oklahoma City to join the rival Warriors as a free agent last summer. The crowd jeered him loudly during pregame warmups, starter introductions and whenever he touched the ball.

“Basketball is fun in general, especially in an environment like this,” Durant said. “The crowd was amazing. They were loud — as loud as I’ve ever heard them.”

Russell Westbrook did it all for the Thunder with 47 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. In the end, Golden State’s depth and balance were too much. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson both scored 26 points for the Warriors.

Emotions ran high throughout the game. At one point in the third quarter, Durant and Westbrook yelled at each other as they walked toward their benches during a timeout.

Westbrook said too much attention has been paid to his relationship with Durant.

“I do think it doesn’t make sense,” Westbrook said. “It’s over with. He plays for his team, I play with my team. Let him do his thing, I do my thing, and that’s it, plain and simple.”

Later in the third quarter, Oklahoma City’s Andre Roberson fouled Durant hard, and the two got in each other’s faces and were called for technical fouls.

“It’s part of the game and I respect that,” Durant said. “We should have just kept playing. I don’t even think they should have reviewed anything. It’s a part of it. Hard fouls, (expletive) talking — all that stuff is just a part of the game. That’s what makes it fun for us.”

Oklahoma City kept it close early, but the Warriors gained their footing late in the first quarter. Golden State made 16 of 22 field goals in the second quarter, and Durant’s dunk with four seconds left in the first half gave the Warriors a 73-50 lead at the break. The 43 points by the Warriors in the second quarter were a season high.

The Thunder cut Golden State’s lead to 12 in the fourth quarter before Westbrook checked back in, but the Thunder couldn’t cut the deficit further, and Durant punctuated his dominant performance with a 3-pointer over Westbrook that put the Warriors up 123-104 with 3:39 to play.

76ers 117, Heat 109

In Philadelphia, Nerlens Noel, Robert Covington and Dario Saric each scored 19 points to lead the Sixers over Miami, snapping the Heat’s winning streak at 13 games.

Goran Dragic had 30 points for the Heat, whose winning streak was the longest in the NBA this season, the third-best in team history and tops in league history by a sub-.500 team. Miami, which fell 1½ games back of idle Detroit for the Eastern Conference’s final playoff spot, hadn’t lost since Jan. 13 at Milwaukee.

Celtics 112, Jazz 104

In Salt Lake City, Isaiah Thomas scored 29 points and Kelly Olynyk added 19 to help Boston defeat the Jazz for its ninth win in 10 games.

Gerald Green and Al Horford each added 16 points, and Horford also had eight rebounds.

The Celtics (35-19) swept the season series with Utah after beating the Jazz 115-104 on Jan. 3.

Gordon Hayward scored 25 points and George Hill added 22 to lead Utah, which could not overcome poor shooting and struggled to get defensive stops during critical stretches.

Cavaliers 125, Nuggets 109

In Cleveland, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving each scored 27 points and combined for three 3-pointers in the Cavaliers’ long-range barrage in the third quarter.

James added 12 assists in 32 minutes as the defending NBA champions won for the fifth time in six February games after going 7-8 in January.

Back from a four-game road trip, the Cavs didn’t find their range until after halftime, when they opened the third with an 18-0 run to take control.

Clippers 107, Hornets 102

In Charlotte, Blake Griffin had 20 points and 12 rebounds, Austin Rivers scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half and Los Angeles beat the Hornets.

Griffin finished two assists shy of his second triple-double in his past three games. Jamal Crawford provided a spark off the bench, scoring 22 points while going 5-for-8 on 3-pointers.

Nicolas Batum had 25 points, six rebounds and eight assists for the Hornets, who have lost nine of their past 10 games.

Bucks 116, Pacers 100

In Indianapolis, Giannis Antetokoumpo had 20 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds to help Milwaukee.

Mirza Teletovic made five 3-pointers and had 19 points, and Malcolm Brogdon and Greg Monroe each added 17 for the Bucks.

C.J. Miles had six 3s and scored 23 points, and Monta Ellis and Myles Turner each had 18 points for the Pacers. They have dropped three straight after a season-best seven-game winning streak.

Rockets 133, Suns 102

In Houston, James Harden scored 40 points in three quarters and the Rockets never trailed against short-handed Phoenix.

Houston led by 26 at halftime and opened the second half with a 14-3 run, led by six points from Harden, to make it 91-54 with nine minutes left in the third quarter.

The Suns were playing without starters Eric Bledsoe and Tyson Chandler, who didn’t make the trip for a scheduled day of rest after Phoenix played Chicago at home on Friday night. Devin Booker had 18 points for the Suns, who lost for the ninth time in 11 games.

Mavericks 112, Magic 89

In Dallas, Wesley Matthews scored 12 of his 20 points in the first quarter, and Mavericks cruised past Orlando.

Dirk Nowitzki scored 14 points in 18 minutes, hitting a 3-pointer to give Dallas its first 30-point lead at 67-37 in the first minute of the third quarter before going to the bench for good a little more than six minutes later.