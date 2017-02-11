Wright predicts Arsenal boss Wenger will step down after season

Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes Arsene Wenger will quit the Premier League club at the end of the season.

Wenger is out of contract in the summer and the Gunners boss has yet to agree a new deal amid growing anger among Arsenal fans at the team’s failure to mount a strong title challenge.

Arsenal is trailing 12 points behind leader Chelsea following a damaging 3-1 defeat at its London rival’s home stadium last weekend.

It is 13 years since Wenger last led Arsenal to the English title and some supporters believe it is time for him to go.

Wright, who played under Wenger from 1996 to 1998, had dinner with the 67-year-old on Thursday and revealed the end could be in sight after 21 years with the north Londoners.

“I was with the boss last night, and if I’m going to be totally honest, I get the impression that that’s it,” Wright told BBC Radio 5 live on Friday.

“I was with him for a few hours. He didn’t say to me, ‘I’m leaving at the end of the season,’ but I get the impression, looking at him, that that’s it.

“He actually mentioned when we were talking that he’s coming to the end. I’ve never heard him say that.”

Wenger has won three Premier League titles and six FA Cup since arriving at Arsenal in 1996.