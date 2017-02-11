Kodaira places runner-up in women’s 1,000 meters at world championships

Nao Kodaira claimed the women’s 1,000 meters silver medal at the ISU’s World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships on Saturday, adding to her first world gold medal in the 500 a night earlier.

The 30-year-old clocked 1 minute, 14.43 seconds but fell short of winner American Heather Bergsma (1:13.94). The Netherlands’ Jorien ter Mors placed third (1:14.66) on the rink that will host the speed skating at the Winter Olympics next February.

“I could skate with confidence. It was my best 1,000 this season,” said Kodaira, who has struggled at the distance compared to her favorite 500. “I wanted to stand at the top, but this is where I am.”

Kodaira previously dipped in form in the second half of the Olympic seasons, but her high-intensity training is beginning to pay dividends with one gold and two silver medals so far this year.

“With a year to go, I’ve created a great image as I go toward capturing multiple (Olympic) medals,” she said.

Miho Takagi came sixth in 1:15.47, while Arisa Go was 12th in 1:16.11.

“I ended up having a race that I felt unhappy about even before looking at the time,” Takagi said. “I couldn’t overcome my weakness.”