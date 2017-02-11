Japan falls to Kazakhstan in Fed Cup Asia/Oceania Group I promotion playoff final

Japan’s women failed in their effort to reach the Fed Cup’s World Group II on Saturday, losing 2-1 to host Kazakhstan in the Asia/Oceania Group I promotion playoff final.

Naomi Osaka came from behind to defeat Galina Voskoboeva 1-6, 6-2, 6-3 and give Japan the lead in the first match in Astana, but Misaki Doi lost 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 to Yulia Putintseva.

Shuko Aoyama and Eri Hozumi were also defeated in the doubles, 6-3, 7-6 (7-2) to Yaroslava Shvedova and Voskoboeva, who clinched the tie to send Kazakhstan into April’s World Group II playoffs.