Wings, Tigers owner Ilitch dies

Billionaire businessman Mike Ilitch, who founded the Little Caesars pizza empire before buying the Detroit Red Wings and the Detroit Tigers, and won praise for keeping the professional sports teams in the city as others relocated to new suburban stadiums, has died. He was 87.

His family released a statement saying Ilitch died Friday at a local hospital. They called him a visionary who set the tone for his company and his family.

City leaders heaped praise on the man known simply as “Mr. I” to most in Michigan for all that he put into Detroit.

“Mike Ilitch was more than just a shrewd, successful businessman. He was a Detroiter through-and-through,” Mayor Mike Duggan said Friday night in a statement.

“Whether he was making pizza, building successful sports and entertainment franchises or supporting youth organizations in our city, Mr. I helped to bring thousands of jobs and opportunities to our city and attract millions of dollars of investment.”

Family spokesman Doug Kuiper confirmed the death, but no other details were provided.

Ilitch and his wife, Marian, founded Little Caesars — later known for its “Pizza! Pizza!” ads featuring an animated “Little Caesar” — in suburban Detroit in 1959. They eventually grew the business into one of the world’s largest carry-out pizza chains with several spin-off companies that now employ 23,000 people worldwide and posted revenues last year of $3.4 billion.

Ilitch broke into sports ownership in 1982, when he paid a reported $8 million for the struggling Red Wings.

Once a National Hockey League powerhouse, the team had bottomed out to mediocrity, but it began winning again under Ilitch. The Red Wings took home the Stanley Cup in 1997, 1998, 2002 and 2008.

Then, in 1992, the man who once dreamed of playing for the Detroit Tigers bought the team for $85 million. He moved it in 2000 from the storied but fading Tiger Stadium to Comerica Park, across from the Fox Theatre.

