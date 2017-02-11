Madison Square Garden boss bans Oakley after row

Madison Square Garden executive chairman James Dolan banned Charles Oakley from the arena Friday, though said he was open to reconciling with the former Knicks forward.

In an interview with ESPN Radio’s Michael Kay, Dolan also confirmed a report that he had fired the Garden’s security chief, two nights after Oakley was forcefully removed from his seat and arrested at a Knicks game. Dolan said the firing of the security head stemmed from more than just the handling of the incident.

The Knicks said Oakley was “abusive” Wednesday even before reaching his seats in the first quarter, and on Friday distributed a report featuring more than a dozen witnesses who described his behavior and their interactions with him.

The team also shared with AP a one-minute security video of moments leading up to the altercation, containing brief clips of Oakley in his seat, talking to a hostess and being confronted by Garden officials. There was no audio.

Dolan said Oakley used racial and sexual overtones and that games must remain safe for fans, so he was enforcing the ban.

“We are going to put the ban in place and hopefully it won’t be forever,” Dolan said.

He praised Oakley as a great Knick and said he hoped that the power forward would be able to join his former teammates to be honored on the court someday.

But he said Oakley first must address what he characterized as anger and perhaps alcohol issues, adding that the team would help if asked.

“He should be up there being recognized because the fans do love him,” Dolan said. “But this behavior just doesn’t work with that.”

Oakley maintains he did nothing wrong before arena security approached his seat Wednesday, just a few rows behind Dolan. On Friday, DnainfoNewYork.com reported that Frank Benedetto, the senior vice president for security at the Madison Square Garden Company, was fired Friday.