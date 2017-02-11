Heat reel off 13th straight victory

Two streaks grew in Brooklyn on Friday night.

James Johnson scored a season-high 26 points and the Miami Heat won their 13th straight game with a 108-99 victory over the beleaguered Brooklyn Nets, who dropped their 12th in a row.

“Coach says it all the time: ‘There are only two people that can stop somebody on this team, and it’s yourself and him,'” Johnson said. “I think we’re confident in what we do and we’re confident in everybody’s role.”

Goran Dragic had 21 points and Tyler Johnson added 18 for the Heat, who played without Dion Waiters and trailed by 11 in the third quarter.

“Sometimes you just have to dig really deep, and Brooklyn forced us to have to do that,” Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said. “It’s whatever it takes.”

The Heat’s winning streak, the third-best in team history, is currently the longest in the NBA. It is the top streak in league annals by a team under .500 throughout, and the best that began with a club at least 19 games below .500.

Miami was 11-30 when the run started with a 109-103 victory over Houston on Jan. 17.

Brook Lopez scored 30 points for the NBA-worst Nets.

It’s tough to run a play when they’re up in your shorts,” Lopez said. “We did not attack their aggressiveness.”

Brooklyn opened its biggest lead, 67-56, on Lopez’s short jumper with 7:24 left in the third. Miami, however, used an 18-5 surge to take a 74-72 lead into the fourth.

The game was tied 83-83 before the Heat went on an 11-2 run to take the lead for good.

Warriors 122, Grizzlies 107

In Memphis, Draymond Green had an uncommon triple-double while scoring only four points, and Golden State trounced Memphis for its first victory over the Grizzlies in three tries this season.

Green had 12 rebounds, 10 assists and a career-best 10 steals, part of a Warriors defense that forced 19 Memphis turnovers and 39 percent shooting.

Klay Thompson scored 36 points to lead Golden State.

Nuggets 131, Knicks 123

In New York, Nikola Jokic scored a career-high 40 points to lead Denver past the hosts.

Carmelo Anthony scored 33 points against his former team.

Pelicans 122, Timberwolves 106

In Minneapolis, Anthony Davis had 42 points and 13 rebounds to win a duel with Karl-Anthony Towns and lift New Orleans past the hosts.

Kings 108, Hawks 107

In Sacramento, Darren Collison drove past Dennis Schroder and made a layup with 3.5 seconds remaining to cap a big second-half comeback and lift the Kings over Atlanta.

Sacramento trailed almost the entire game and didn’t take its first lead until Matt Barnes scored on an offensive rebound to put the hosts up 102-101 with 1:14 left.

Wizards 112, Pacers 107

In Washington, in a matchup between two of the NBA’s top teams since New Year’s Day, John Wall heard “MVP!” chants and had 26 points and 14 assists to lead the Wizards past Indiana.

Spurs 103, Pistons 92

In Auburn Hills, Michigan, Kawhi Leonard scored 32 points and San Antonio never trailed against Detroit.

Lakers 122, Bucks 114

In Milwaukee, Nick Young had a 26-point night and Los Angeles overcame a career-high 41 points by Giannis Antetokounmpo and withstood a furious late rally to beat the Bucks.

Suns 115, Bulls 97

In Phoenix, Devin Booker scored 27 points, Eric Bledsoe added 23 and the Suns rolled past Chicago.

Jimmy Butler scored 20 and Dwyane Wade 18 for the Bulls, who were coming off a 31-point loss at Golden State two nights earlier.