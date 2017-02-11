Iran national team prevails in exhibition rematch with Japan

The Iran men’s national team bounced back from an 11-point loss in the opener of a two-game exhibition series with Japan, winning 73-68 on Saturday in Sapporo.

Small forward Mohammad Jamshidijafarabadi paced Iran with 26 points, including 5 of 9 from 3-point range. Teammates Sajjad Mashayekhi, Vahid Dalirzahan and Rouzbeh Arghavan added 13 points apiece.

Iran outrebounded Japan 37-26. Arsalan Kazemi Naeini grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds.

Japan led 35-30 at halftime.

The visitors outscored took a 50-47 advantage into the final quarter.

Daiki Tanaka scored 14 points for Japan, which won the series opener 85-74 on Friday night. Interim head coach Luka Pavicevic’s club sank 4 of 14 3s after making 12 of 23 in the first game.

Makoto Hiejima and Kosuke Takeuchi both had 12-point outings. Ira Brown and Yuki Togashi both chipped in with nine points. Togashi also dished out four assists and had a team-high four turnovers.

The Akatsuki Five forced 20 turnovers, with nine players getting one or more steals against Iran.