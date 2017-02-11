Hawks acquire slugger Despaigne

The Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks added three years worth of offensive firepower on Saturday, when they completed the long-anticipated deal with star Cuban slugger Alfredo Despaigne.

The 30-year-old outfielder and designated hitter spent the past two-and-a-half seasons with the Chiba Lotte Marines. He has batted .277 with 54 home runs in 282 career games, scoring 156 runs and driving in 187.

“I will do my utmost to contribute to a championship,” Despaigne said in a statement released by the Hawks.

Despaigne will be in Japan from the start of March, when he will suit up for Cuba in the World Baseball Classic.