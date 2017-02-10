Senators deal Stars fourth consecutive loss

Dion Phaneuf was looking for a big performance after his team dropped back-to-back games by a combined 10 goals. He led by example in the Ottawa Senators’ 3-2 win over the Dallas Stars on Thursday night.

Phaneuf was a force as he scored the opening goal, fought with Stars captain Jamie Benn and seemed determined to get the Senators back on track.

“He really set the tone for a character game,” Ottawa coach Guy Boucher said. “I think he was the big leader.”

Phaneuf was celebrating the anniversary of his trade from the Toronto Maple Leafs to the Senators one year ago and the significance clearly wasn’t lost on the 31-year-old defenseman.

“The bottom line is there’s a relief that we continued to stick with (the game plan) and we found a way to win,” Phaneuf said. “We did not feel very good about ourselves after the last game, that goes without saying, and we found a way to respond. We did a great job. Every guy through and through.”

Mark Stone and Chris Kelly also scored for Ottawa, and Mike Condon made 31 saves.

Antoine Roussel and Benn scored for the Stars, who are on a four-game losing streak. Kari Lehtonen made 24 saves.

Dallas was visibly deflated by the loss, especially considering Jiri Hudler scored into his own net in the first period to give Ottawa a 2-0 lead.

Capitals 6, Red Wings 3

In Washington, T.J. Oshie scored twice and set up John Carlson’s go-ahead goal in the third period, and the NHL-leading Capitals routed Detroit for their 11th straight home win.

Marcus Johansson, Brett Connolly and Nicklas Backstrom also scored for Washington. The Capitals have at least five goals in each of their past 10 home games. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, they are only the second NHL team to do that, joining the 1970-71 Boston Bruins, who did it in 11 straight home games.

Penguins 4, Avalanche 1

In Denver, Patric Hornqvist scored twice while Sidney Crosby was held in check, and Matthew Murray made 27 saves to help Pittsburgh beat Colorado.

Crosby remained stuck on 998 career points in his bid to become the 86th player in NHL history to reach 1,000.

Bruins 6, Sharks 3

In Boston, David Pastrnak scored two power-play goals, Patrice Bergeron had a goal and three assists and the Bruins whipped San Jose in Bruce Cassidy’s coaching debut.

Blues 2, Maple Leafs 1 (OT)

In Toronto, Vladimir Tarasenko scored 20 seconds into overtime and St. Louis kept rolling under new coach Mike Yeo, beating the hosts.

Rangers 4, Predators 3

In New York, J.T. Miller scored two goals and the Rangers rallied to beat Nashville for its fourth consecutive victory.

Islanders 3, Flyers 1

In Philadelphia, Jason Chimera scored the go-ahead goal early in the second period, and Thomas Greiss made 34 saves to lead New York past the hosts.

Ducks 5, Sabres 2

In Buffalo, Corey Perry scored twice and added an assist, and Anaheim beat the Sabres to snap a three-game skid.

Kings 6, Panthers 3

In Sunrise, Florida, Jeff Carter had two goals and two assists for Los Angeles.

Canucks 3, Blue Jackets 0

In Columbus, Daniel Sedin had a goal and an assist and Ryan Miller stopped 33 shots for Vancouver.

Canadiens 5, Coyotes 4 (OT)

In Glendale, Alex Galchenyuk scored 2:13 into overtime to lift Montreal past the Coyotes.