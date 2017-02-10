Westbrook cuts down Cavs

The Cleveland Cavaliers considered resting their stars, then played the Oklahoma City Thunder at full strength and lost anyway.

Russell Westbrook scored 29 points and had his 26th triple-double of the season to lead Oklahoma City to a 118-109 victory on Thursday night.

Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said after Wednesday’s win at Indiana that he was considering resting All-Stars LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love, but they all started.

“There was a lot of drama going on before the game,” Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. “Who’s playing? Who’s not playing. They’re in. They’re out. They may play. It looks like they’re going to play. I just really told our guys, even in shootaround this morning, it’s about what we need to do and we need to understand personnel like we do for every scout.”

Irving scored 28 points, James had 18 and Love added 15 points and 12 rebounds for Cleveland.

“It was good to go through something tough,” Lue said. “It was a tough game for us. Four games in six nights, and it was good to fight through and not give in, so our guys came out and played. I liked how we competed.”

The Cavaliers beat New York, Washington and Indiana before ending their road trip in Oklahoma City.

“We would have loved to be 4-0, but coming off a back-to-back, you know they gave us everything they had,” James said. “We go home extremely proud of what we did on this road trip.”

Victor Oladipo scored 23 points, Steven Adams had 20 points and 13 rebounds, and Westbrook added 12 rebounds and 11 assists in the 63rd triple-double of his career. Oklahoma City now can focus on its showdown with former teammate Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.

Cleveland rallied from 12 points down in the second quarter to lead 57-55 at halftime. James had 16 points at the break while Westbrook had 10 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

Westbrook scored 11 points in the third quarter, and by the time he sat for his usual rest late in the period, the Thunder led 79-71. Oklahoma City led 86-82 at the end of the quarter, but the Cavaliers tied the game midway through the fourth.

Westbrook hit back-to-back midrange jumpers to put the Thunder up 107-101 with 3:42 left. They increased their lead to 111-101 on a 360-degree layup by Oladipo with 2:07 to play that gave Westbrook his 10th assist and clinched his triple-double.

Rockets 107, Hornets 95

In Charlotte, James Harden had 30 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, and Houston beat the Hornets for its third straight victory.

It was the 25th time Harden has scored at least 30 points.

Patrick Beverley had 17 points and Montrezl Harrell added 15 off the bench for the Rockets (39-17).

Nic Batum had 15 points and 10 assists for Charlotte, which has lost eight of its last nine.

Mavericks 112, Jazz 105 (OT)

In Dallas, Harrison Barnes scored 31 points, including eight in overtime, and the Mavericks rallied from a 21-point deficit to beat Utah.

Dallas scored the final four points of regulation, on a dunk by Barnes and a putback basket from the edge of the foul line by Dirk Nowitzki with 3 seconds remaining.

Nowitzki finished with 20 points.

Utah’s Rudy Gobert scored 15 points and added 15 rebounds before fouling out with 22 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

76ers 112, Magic 111

In Orlando, T.J. McConnell made the go-ahead jumper with 5.8 seconds remaining, Dario Saric came off the bench to score 24 points and Philadelphia beat the Magic.

Evan Fournier led Orlando with 24 points but accounted for six of the team’s 21 turnovers. Vucevic added 21 points and 11 rebounds in the Magic’s third straight loss.

Celtics 120, Trail Blazers 111

In Portland, Isaiah Thomas scored 34 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter, and Boston rebounded from a loss the previous night to beat the Trail Blazers.

Marcus Smart added 18 for the Celtics, who had seven scorers in double figures.

Damian Lillard had 28 points and seven assists for Portland.