Cavs sign forward Derrick Williams to 10-day contract

Derrick Williams will get a chance to impact the NBA champions.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2011 draft, Williams signed a 10-day contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, who have been looking for roster help as they defend their title. Williams, who was recently waived by Miami, played 21-plus minutes and scored 12 points on Thursday in the Cavs’ 118-109 loss to Oklahoma City.

Williams was selected six years ago by Minnesota after the Cavaliers picked Kyrie Irving first. Williams, who has played for five other teams, could be signed by Cleveland for the remainder of the season if he contributes.

He averaged 5.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 15.1 minutes in 25 games for the Heat, who released him on Tuesday.