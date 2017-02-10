Trump in-laws in talks to purchase Marlins: sources

The Kushner family, relatives by marriage to President Donald Trump, is in talks to buy the Miami Marlins from art dealer Jeffrey Loria, according to people familiar with the discussions.

The people asked for anonymity because the talks are private.

Marlins spokesman P.J. Loyello didn’t immediately return a phone call or email seeking comment. Wayne Katz, the Proskauer Rose attorney representing the team, declined to comment. A spokesperson for Kushner Cos. declined to comment.

Kushner Cos., which was founded by Charles Kushner in 1985, focuses on Manhattan real estate. His son, Jared, is married to Trump’s daughter Ivanka and is a senior adviser to the president.

Charles Kushner has a criminal record — in 2005 he was convicted of witness tampering, illegal campaign contributions and tax evasion — which would probably keep him from being approved as a principal owner of a Major League Baseball team. Jared’s position in the White House would likely keep him from buying the team as well.