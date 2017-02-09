J. League reveals breakdown of prize money, funds

The J. League on Thursday announced the breakdown in prize money and funds it will distribute to clubs this season following its 10-year, ¥210 billion (about $2 billion) deal to sell digital online broadcasting rights to British-based Perform Group.

The J. League championship winner from this season will be rewarded with ¥1.55 billion to be paid in installments of ¥1 billion, ¥400 million and ¥150 million over three years.

The runner-up will receive ¥700 million over the same period, while the third-place team will earn ¥350 million over two years. The fourth-place team will net one payment of ¥180 million.

The team that wins the J1 title will receive an immediate bonus of ¥300 million, with the runner-up and third-place teams to be paid ¥120 million and ¥60 million, respectively.

All 18 J1 teams will be given ¥350 million. Second-division teams will earn ¥150 million and J3 teams ¥30 million.

Teams relegated to J2 will get financial support to the tune of ¥130 million, with clubs dropping into J3 to get ¥90 million.

The League Cup winners get ¥150 million.

The J. League is pumping cash from the Perform deal into the top flight in a bid to improve international competitiveness. The contract is the largest commercial deal in the history of Japanese sports.