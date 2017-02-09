/

J. League reveals breakdown of prize money, funds

Kyodo

The J. League on Thursday announced the breakdown in prize money and funds it will distribute to clubs this season following its 10-year, ¥210 billion (about $2 billion) deal to sell digital online broadcasting rights to British-based Perform Group.

The J. League championship winner from this season will be rewarded with ¥1.55 billion to be paid in installments of ¥1 billion, ¥400 million and ¥150 million over three years.

The runner-up will receive ¥700 million over the same period, while the third-place team will earn ¥350 million over two years. The fourth-place team will net one payment of ¥180 million.

The team that wins the J1 title will receive an immediate bonus of ¥300 million, with the runner-up and third-place teams to be paid ¥120 million and ¥60 million, respectively.

All 18 J1 teams will be given ¥350 million. Second-division teams will earn ¥150 million and J3 teams ¥30 million.

Teams relegated to J2 will get financial support to the tune of ¥130 million, with clubs dropping into J3 to get ¥90 million.

The League Cup winners get ¥150 million.

The J. League is pumping cash from the Perform deal into the top flight in a bid to improve international competitiveness. The contract is the largest commercial deal in the history of Japanese sports.

