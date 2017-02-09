Yuna Kim unveils Olympic torch

Figure skating gold medalist Yuna Kim is unveiling the Olympic torch and online ticket reservations are being opened as South Korean organizers launch the final year-long countdown to the Winter Games.

Pyeongchang 2018 organizing chief Lee Hee-beom on Thursday also expressed hopes for participation in the games by athletes from North Korea and Russia.

Organizers have overcome delays, local conflicts over venue constructions and difficulties attracting domestic sponsorships in past years but have preparations back on track.

They are now trying to stoke what has been lukewarm public interest for the Winter Olympics amid the distraction created by a political turmoil surrounding President Park Geun-hye, whose powers have been suspended over a corruption scandal.