Stuhec maintains lead in women’s downhill training

Slovenia’s Ilka Stuhec topped women’s downhill training for a second successive day at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships on Thursday.

Stuhec, who leads the World Cup downhill standings and has won five races this season, including three downhills and a super-G, clocked 1 minute, 33.37 seconds, a second quicker than her winning time on Wednesday.

Switzerland’s Fabienne Suter was again second, with Austrian Christine Scheyer in third.

American speed queen Lindsey Vonn, who has targeted her favored downhill on Sunday after skiing out of the super-G, was in fourth and confirmed she would also compete in Friday’s Alpine combined.

“It was solid,” Vonn said of her run. “Yesterday I was just checking things out, the light was a little bit flat when I ran so I didn’t really push it and slowed myself down in a couple places.

“Today I skied a much more solid and clean run, I definitely still have a couple more gears in me, which I’m saving for tomorrow and also for Sunday.”

Vonn, making a comeback from a broken humerus in November, added: “I like this track, it’s fun and fast, there’s lots of really fun terrain, the jumps are big, I’m building my confidence every day. Things look positive for the races.”

One of the consequences from that broken armbone is a lack of grip for Vonn, who lost her pole in the super-G and has now taken to taping her hand to the pole.

Switzerland’s Lara Gut, bronze medalist in the super-G, was happy with her eighth place down the 2.6-km Engiadina course.

“It was nice,” she said. “It’s getting easier every day to ski so you can’t make mistakes, you have to ski clean.

“It’s what we like: sunshine and lots of people coming up, so I’ll try to do my best and enjoy my runs.”