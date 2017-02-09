Hagino seeking return to competition next month in Madrid

Rio Olympic gold medalist Kosuke Hagino is eyeing a return to competition in Madrid on March 10-12 following right-elbow surgery last September.

“I want to go into the race being conscious of my competition fitness and how I maintain my concentration,” Hagino said after a Japan Swimming Federation training camp on Thursday.

Hagino, who won the men’s 400-meter individual medley at last summer’s Rio Games, will take part in a high-altitude camp in Spain, starting at the end of this month. The 22-year-old is expecting to compete in five events at the Campeonato Open Absoluto C. Madrid, including the 200 and 400 IMs.

Hagino has yet to decide whether to swim at the national championships in April, when berths to the world championships in Budapest in July will be earned.