Man denies bugging All Blacks’ hotel

The Australian security consultant charged by police after the discovery of a listening device at the All Blacks’ hotel in Sydney has angrily denied any involvement in its placement.

Adrian Gard, a 51-year-old director of the security company Bodyguards International, is due to appear in Sydney’s Waverly District Court on March 21 to answer a charge of public mischief. The charge does not imply Gard placed the listening device but he is alleged to have misled police during their investigation.

The device was discovered in a chair in the team room of the All Blacks’ hotel prior to their Bledisloe Cup test against Australia in Sydney last August.

In his first public statement since the charge was announced, Gard told Sydney’s Daily Telegraph he would defend his reputation and “the truth will come out in the end.”

Gard is a respected security consultant with more than 30 years’ experience in the industry, and has worked for leading public figures including former U.S. President Bill Clinton, Oprah Winfrey and golfer Tiger Woods. He has been involved with the All Blacks’ security for 10 years.

Gard told the Daily Telegraph “people who work with me can vouch for my reputation.”

“I don’t know anything about this stupid bloody bug,” he said. “The bug was news to me. I literally had no idea about it until I was told about it.

“I’m really annoyed about the whole thing to tell you the truth. I’m just going to ride the next few months out, the truth will come out in the end.”