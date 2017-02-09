Toews lifts Blackhawks to OT triumph over Wild

Sure, no game is a must-win this time of year. Still, the Chicago Blackhawks couldn’t afford to slip much further behind the Minnesota Wild.

Jonathan Toews scored a power-play goal 3:09 into overtime to lift the Blackhawks over the Western Conference-leading Wild 4-3 on Wednesday night.

Chicago closed within five points of Minnesota for the conference lead. The Wild also have two games in hand, and the Blackhawks admitted feeling a sense of urgency heading into the game.

“There was some added meaning to it, for our team anyways,” said Toews, who also had two assists.

Ryan Suter was called for holding midway through the overtime, and with the man advantage, Toews slipped a rebound between the skates of goalie Darcy Kuemper.

“It was a huge win,” Chicago coach Joel Quenneville said. “We had to win the game to keep us within striking distance.”

Corey Crawford stopped 35 of 38 shots as the Blackhawks snapped an eight-game regular-season losing streak against Minnesota. He came up huge in the overtime, stonewalling Mikael Granlund alone in the slot and stopping Suter on a breakaway.

“We had the opportunities, but when they needed a save, they got it,” Wild coach Bruce Boudreau said. “Usually when you don’t score on your great opportunities, bad things happen.”

Minnesota salvaged a point when Erik Haula scored with 3:03 left in the third period to tie it at 3-3. Defenseman Marco Scandella carried the puck from behind his own blue line deep into the Chicago zone, then flipped a backhanded pass across the goalmouth, where Haula was waiting to tip it past Crawford.

“It was kind of a playoff game environment, a little bit,” Haula said.

Nino Niederreiter had two assists for the Wild, and Kuemper made 28 saves.